Local women helping healthcare workers by mass-producing ear guards

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – With thousands of healthcare professionals working around the clock to battle this pandemic and keep the community healthy, at times, their own health and comfort can be put on the back burner.

Wearing a mask has always been a part of the job for healthcare workers, but never for entire shifts. Wearing the masks non-stop for extended periods of time has shown to lead to irritation, sores and swelling behind the ears due to the stress of the elastic.

While taking off the masks isn’t possible, a group of community heroes on Facebook claims to have found the solution.

This small piece of plastic is providing much needed relief for healthcare professionals during this time. It acts as an ear-guard, protecting irritation from face masks. Tonight on @WJHL11 at 6, I’ll tell you how locals are helping produce these for those on the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/5jdB46uIxy — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) April 10, 2020

Aime Little said she was on Facebook one day when she saw a post from a friend of hers who works at an assisted living facility. The post detailed a small item a boy scout in Canada was making to help alleviate the stress of elastic masks on healthcare workers ears. Little says she saw the need for this item here in the Tri-Cities, a small plastic piece that simply hooks onto the back of the mask, and started producing them on her own 3D printer.

“Nurses and healthcare workers are really stepping up for us right now and if we can give them a little ear relief, it’s the least that we can do,” said Little.

She said she wasn’t aware of this issue prior to reading the post but she’s glad she is able to help solve this evolving problem. Ginny Tallent of Kingsport has also started production of the ear-guards or “mask buddies”.

“I’ve made probably 2,000 at this point and donated over 1,000 of them right here in the Tri-Cities and the others I donated to hospitals in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and California,” said Tallent.

She also recently became aware of the issues wearing these masks for a long period of time could cause. “I’ve heard stories about people’s ears actually bleeding from all of the chaffing and the rubbing and the pressure the elastic puts on their ears,” she said.

For Tallent, it was a personal mission. She told News Channel 11 she had spent a number of nights in the hospital while pregnant with twins years ago. For her, providing comfort to those who comforted her in one of her toughest times is the least she can do.

Tallent normally makes and sells jewelry using a laser cutting device, but for now, that device has been used daily to help mass produce “mask buddies.” She said it takes about 30 minutes to make a sheet of 100, but there’s additional production time needed to peel the stickers off of the vinyl they’re made on after the sheet is completed in the machine.

It’s a task she said the entire family has joined in on and lent a helping hand in order to ger these out to healthcare workers.

Little on the other hand uses a 3D printer to create a different yet just as effective design of the ear-guard. She says it takes a few hours to produce 15 with the ability to produce about 400 in a week, but thankfully she’s not alone. The Bristol Public Library is also using its 3D printers to help mass produce ear-guards.

She shared the work she’s doing on Facebook and a number of other businesses and individuals have pitched in to help create and donate.

Little says once she’s finishes a batch, she puts them in a bag with the person’s name and hands them on a board located outside the YWCA in Bristol, Virginia so healthcare workers can have a no-contact pick-up.

While both women are donating and not selling these items to healthcare workers, the cost of production can add up. Tallent said she’s been fortunate enough to have businesses and other individuals donate materials so she can continue production. However, she is selling these “mask buddies” to individuals online to help offset the cost of making the donated ones.

If you not you are a first responder in the order, she says she will throw in extra, but for any and all healthcare workers, they are free of cost. More information can be found on gtallent.com.

These two women say they will continue making these as long as the need is there. They say it’s a joint effort and they’re happy to see the entire community coming together during this difficult time.