Local organizations offering to help community members pay energy bills Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Authority is using a community service program to help local residents pay their energy bills.
According to a release from the United Way of East TN, the United Way is hosting UETHDA’s program to provide assistance in the HomeTrust Bank parking lot at 1907 N Roan Street on Friday, July 24.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Those seeking assistance should bring the following items:
- Copy of State IDSSN for everyone in the household
- 12-month utility history
- Copy of current energy bill
- Proof of Income (Last 30 days)
The grant to help pay these energy bills is provided through the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief funds.
For more information, contact your local United Way.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.