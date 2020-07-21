Local organizations offering to help community members pay energy bills Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Authority is using a community service program to help local residents pay their energy bills.

According to a release from the United Way of East TN, the United Way is hosting UETHDA’s program to provide assistance in the HomeTrust Bank parking lot at 1907 N Roan Street on Friday, July 24.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those seeking assistance should bring the following items:

Copy of State IDSSN for everyone in the household

12-month utility history

Copy of current energy bill

Proof of Income (Last 30 days)

The grant to help pay these energy bills is provided through the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief funds.

For more information, contact your local United Way.

