Local man celebrates 94th birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Staff at the Brookdale Senior Living center hosted a birthday parade for one of the residents as he celebrated his 94th birthday on Saturday.

Vincent Digregorio sat alongside his wife as they greeted passersby who dropped off birthday wishes, cards, and gifts.

Dozens of cars participated in the birthday parade for Digregorio, and all of them were decked out with birthday decorations and signs of love and celebration.

