Local insurance agencies donate $5,500 to One Acre Cafe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of local insurance agencies came together to support a cafe that helps those in need.

Eight independent agencies representing The Erie Insurance Group presented a $5,500 donation to One Acre Cafe in Johnson City on Friday.

The non-profit cafe is dedicated to feeding people regardless of their ability to pay by allowing them to work in exchange for their meals. Those who can pay support the cafe through donations.

“We serve a lot of people in the community from all different walks of life,” said Michelle Watts with the cafe. “We’ve got ETSU students still coming that don’t have the income to purchase food right now. We’ve got people that are still laid off, people that are laid off that haven’t gotten that first unemployment check. So there are a lot of folks in the community that are in great need right now.”

The insurance agents hope their donation will set an example for others to help organizations that assist those in need.

The same group also donated $5,500 to Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City.