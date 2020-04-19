Local group makes surgical masks using sewing machines

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – For six days a week, the ladies of the group Coughy Filters dedicate most of their day to building surgical masks from scratch to help not only hospitals, but local businesses and people in the community.

The group meets at Roan Mountain Free Holiness Church, and founder Nikki Julian didn’t expect the group to gain the amount of steam it has so far.

“What kind of started out as a small, little, let’s do 15, 20 masks for our local people, turned into a big production,” Julian said. “I just want to make sure who needs them gets them; that’s been our main goal through this whole thing.”

The masks are free, and the group has already produced over 300 masks, which has taken the community by storm. Aside from getting supplies, Julian said people have donated money and food to the group.

“Every time I walk in here, I kind of look around and it’s like we’re blessed,” Julian said. “We’ve had such an outpouring of people in our community that donate material, give time, give money.”

As for the future of the group, Julian wants to stop making masks because it means the end of the pandemic, but she wants to continue to help the community in any way possible.

“I hope they put us out of business as far as the masks go,” Julian said through laughter. “Well, we’ve all talked about after this, we’re going to try and keep on going like a little sewing circle and just do different types of charities.”