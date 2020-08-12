Local Eagle Scout’s free food pantry helps distribute supplies during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local Eagle Scout project has turned into a resource for those in need in Johnson City.

Om Patel started working on a “Little Free Pantry” on July 13.

Less than a month later, it is now providing free food for those needing help during the pandemic.

The pantry is located at 210 West Maple Street in Johnson City and operates under the premise of “Give what you can, take what you need.”

Anyone with a need, or a need to give, is welcome to take part in the project.

You can stop by at anytime and place unexpired food, hygiene or paper items in the pantry.

