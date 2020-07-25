Local community service project gathers hundreds of volunteers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Grace Fellowship Church has organized community service projects for over a decade, but this year, the Echo volunteer event looked a little bit different.

Over 400 volunteers scattered throughout Johnson City on a mission to beautify local schools and non-profit organizations.







Volunteers also dropped food off at the church along with letters of encouragement for first responders to give back to those in need.

News Channel 11 spoke to Grace Fellowship’s lead pastor, Matt Murphy, who said that the community needs helping hands the most throughout the pandemic.

“The reason that we do this is to echo God’s love into our community, and there may not be a more important time than right now to do that,” Murphy said. “And so for us, it really comes out of a desire to bless our community, and the truth is that as we serve our community, we are blessed in the process.”

This year’s Echo volunteer event was the 12th annual mission for volunteers to give back to their community.