Local children quarantining due to COVID-19 receive treats from the community

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Not all children got the opportunity to trick-or-treat this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Eli, Easton and Eliza had to stay cooped up inside and almost missed out on the Halloween fun, but their local community had something else in mind.

PHOTO: Jamie Baggett

According to their mother, Jamie Baggett, the community decided to bring Halloween to the three siblings.

“The community came together to give our kids an amazing Halloween,” Baggett said. “Our family is quarantined due to having COVID-19, and family and friends came together to help our kids have the best since they couldn’t go trick-or-treating.”

Your News Channel 11 team would love to hear all about your stronger together stories! Reach out to us by E-mailing us at news@WJHL.com.