Local Business Recovery Fund announces first round of grants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local initiative that was created to help businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has announced its first round of grants.
The Local Business Recovery Fund will distribute $98,650 to 22 businesses in the region, with $56,000 going to Virginia businesses and $42,650 going to Tennessee businesses.
“In less than a month, we received 217 grant applications from various businesses and organizations through our RegionAHEAD.com application process,” said Andy Dietrich, organizer of the Local Business Recovery Fund Drive. “Our thanks go out to every person and organization who have made donations thus far.”
The funds were raised through a regional fundraising effort.
Visit RegionAHEAD.com for more information on applying for funding or donating to the fund.
Grants to Tennessee businesses:
Best Uniform Center
Retail Trade, Kingsport
Express AV LLC
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol
Hair Additions
Retail Trade, Johnson City
Jump TN LLC
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Greeneville
Pine Street Hospitality dba Timber
Accommodations/Food, Johnson City
Appalachian Light & Production
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Telford
Nolichucky Gorge Campground
Arts, Entertainment/Recreation, Erwin
Union Street Taproom
Arts/Entertainment/Food, Erwin
We Run Events LLC
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol
Grants to Virgnia businesses:
Crisp Family Coach
Accommodations/Food, Tazewell
Abingdon Vineyards
Arts/Entertainment/Food, Abingdon
High Tides Tanning LLC
Retail Trade, Marion
Play Date dba Play Now
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Abingdon
Salon Bristol
Arts, Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol
The Gallery/Barr Photographic
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Abingdon
Wise Lumber & Supply
Retail Trade, Wise
Advantage Supply Center
Retail Trade, Abingdon
Catering By Catherine
Accommodations/Food, Abingdon
Homeslice Cafe & Catering
Accommodations/Food/Retail Trade, Abingdon
Paul’s Fan Company
Manufacturing, Big Rock
Trailhead Lodging
Accommodations/Food, Bluefield
Universal Crane & Construction
Manufacturing, Big Rock