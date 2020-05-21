Local Business Recovery Fund announces first round of grants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local initiative that was created to help businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has announced its first round of grants.

The Local Business Recovery Fund will distribute $98,650 to 22 businesses in the region, with $56,000 going to Virginia businesses and $42,650 going to Tennessee businesses.

“In less than a month, we received 217 grant applications from various businesses and organizations through our RegionAHEAD.com application process,” said Andy Dietrich, organizer of the Local Business Recovery Fund Drive. “Our thanks go out to every person and organization who have made donations thus far.”

The funds were raised through a regional fundraising effort.

Visit RegionAHEAD.com for more information on applying for funding or donating to the fund.

Grants to Tennessee businesses:

Best Uniform Center

Retail Trade, Kingsport

Express AV LLC

Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol

Hair Additions

Retail Trade, Johnson City

Jump TN LLC

Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Greeneville

Pine Street Hospitality dba Timber

Accommodations/Food, Johnson City

Appalachian Light & Production

Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Telford

Nolichucky Gorge Campground

Arts, Entertainment/Recreation, Erwin

Union Street Taproom

Arts/Entertainment/Food, Erwin

We Run Events LLC

Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol

Grants to Virgnia businesses:

Crisp Family Coach

Accommodations/Food, Tazewell

Abingdon Vineyards

Arts/Entertainment/Food, Abingdon

High Tides Tanning LLC

Retail Trade, Marion

Play Date dba Play Now

Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Abingdon

Salon Bristol

Arts, Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol

The Gallery/Barr Photographic

Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Abingdon

Wise Lumber & Supply

Retail Trade, Wise

Advantage Supply Center

Retail Trade, Abingdon

Catering By Catherine

Accommodations/Food, Abingdon

Homeslice Cafe & Catering

Accommodations/Food/Retail Trade, Abingdon

Paul’s Fan Company

Manufacturing, Big Rock

Trailhead Lodging

Accommodations/Food, Bluefield

Universal Crane & Construction

Manufacturing, Big Rock