COVID-19 and Health Equity in Virginia: You Ask, We Answer
Local Business Recovery Fund announces first round of grants

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local initiative that was created to help businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has announced its first round of grants.

The Local Business Recovery Fund will distribute $98,650 to 22 businesses in the region, with $56,000 going to Virginia businesses and $42,650 going to Tennessee businesses.

“In less than a month, we received 217 grant applications from various businesses and organizations through our RegionAHEAD.com application process,” said Andy Dietrich, organizer of the Local Business Recovery Fund Drive. “Our thanks go out to every person and organization who have made donations thus far.”

The funds were raised through a regional fundraising effort.

Visit RegionAHEAD.com for more information on applying for funding or donating to the fund.

Grants to Tennessee businesses:

Best Uniform Center
Retail Trade, Kingsport

Express AV LLC
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol

Hair Additions
Retail Trade, Johnson City

Jump TN LLC
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Greeneville

Pine Street Hospitality dba Timber
Accommodations/Food, Johnson City

Appalachian Light & Production
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Telford

Nolichucky Gorge Campground
Arts, Entertainment/Recreation, Erwin

Union Street Taproom
Arts/Entertainment/Food, Erwin

We Run Events LLC
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol 

Grants to Virgnia businesses:

Crisp Family Coach
Accommodations/Food, Tazewell

Abingdon Vineyards
Arts/Entertainment/Food, Abingdon

High Tides Tanning LLC
Retail Trade, Marion

Play Date dba Play Now
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Abingdon

Salon Bristol
Arts, Entertainment/Recreation, Bristol

The Gallery/Barr Photographic
Arts/Entertainment/Recreation, Abingdon

Wise Lumber & Supply
Retail Trade, Wise

Advantage Supply Center
Retail Trade, Abingdon

Catering By Catherine
Accommodations/Food, Abingdon

Homeslice Cafe & Catering
Accommodations/Food/Retail Trade, Abingdon

Paul’s Fan Company
Manufacturing, Big Rock

Trailhead Lodging
Accommodations/Food, Bluefield

Universal Crane & Construction
Manufacturing, Big Rock

