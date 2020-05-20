Lincoln Elementary teachers say goodbye to 5th graders with drive-thru party

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Teachers at Lincoln Elementary School said goodbye to their 5th-grade students before they head off to middle school.

Parents drove their students past the school Tuesday where they were met by their teachers, who braved the rain to see their students one last time.

“We haven’t seen them in almost two months, so to see their smiling faces it makes us all very happy and we’re standing out in the rain because we love these kids, we love what they accomplished and we want to support and cheer them on,” said Principal Suzanne Zahner.

Thursday would have been the last day of class for 5th graders at Lincoln Elementary.