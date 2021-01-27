‘Lasagna Love’ matches volunteer cooks with families in need of food amid pandemic

(WJHL) – A non-profit mission that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has been matching struggling families with “Lasagna Mamas and Papas” who help provide meals.

Lasagna Love is a program started by the founder of the website “Good to Mama.”

The movement started with simple acts of delivering meals to families that were struggling and has since grown to span the nation.

“Our mission is not only to help address the incredible rise in food insecurity among families, but also to provide a simple act of love and kindness during a time full of uncertainty and stress,” according to the Lasagna Love website.

Families or individuals who sign up to receive lasagnas will be paired with a nearby volunteer who will provide them with some food security.

To learn how to volunteer or register for meals, click here.

If cooking isn’t your strong suit, you can sponsor a Lasagna Mama by clicking here.