Kingsport teacher making masks for school staff delivering meals to students

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport City Schools teacher has led the way in an effort to make homemade masks for those delivering food to students.

Jennifer Pangle said the idea started when she was working on a graduation dress and teaching her daughter to sew.

She ten contacted KCS about making the PPE masks for bus drivers, custodians and those delivering food to students.

Now, a team of eight is working to make those cloth masks.

The group is also in need of material, thread and volunteers who can sew. Anyone wanting to help can contact Pangle at info@k12k.com.