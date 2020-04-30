Kingsport Public Library offering online help with applying for unemployment benefits

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Public Library is now offering help to those in need of assistance applying for unemployment.

According to a release from the library, librarians will be available through Skype to offer assistance in applying for unemployment benefits in Tennessee.

Librarians will also be available to work on resumes with callers after a Skype appointment has been set up.

These work sessions will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

You can register for a session by clicking here. Make sure to have a compatible device and a functioning microphone.

A Skype account is not required.

If you have any questions about registration, email eferencelibrary@kingsporttn.gov.

