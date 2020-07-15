Kingsport organization to provide microbusinesses with free non-contact thermometers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship has announced it will be giving local microbusinesses free non-contact thermometers.

According to a release from KOSBE, the office will be giving one Dayoumed NX-2000 infrared thermometers to every microbusiness in Kingsport while supplies last.

The thermometers typically cost $39.99, according to KOSBE.

The release says a microbusiness is generally defined as a small business that employs five or fewer workers, including the owner.

Other disadvantaged businesses can include minority, women and veteran-owned businesses or entrepreneurs with disabilities.

“This is another small way that we are supporting very small businesses in the region, which are vital to our economy,” said Aundrea Wilcox, KOSBE Executive Director. “Taking temperatures on site upon employees arriving at work is best practice. Normal temperatures should not exceed 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Microbusiness owners who would like to a thermometer and free batteries can pick them up from the Kingsport Chamber while supplies last.

For more information, contact BriAnna Taylor at 423-392-8806 or email btaylor@tsbdc.org.

