Jonesborough nursing home residents go fishing thanks to police, TWRA, Lowe’s, & farmers co-op

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents of a local nursing home got the chance to go outside and cast a line on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Jonesborough Department of Public Safety, Washington Farmers Co-op, and Lowe’s Home Improvement teamed up to bring fishing to Four Oaks Healthcare Center in Jonesborough.

The co-op loaned metal troughs, Lowe’s loaned a pump system to keep water flowing, and TWRA brought rainbow trout for the residents to catch without having to leave the facility.

“With everything that has been going on, they’ve not had an opportunity to get out and do anything, so we decided that we would bring some fish to them,” said Major Jamie Aistrop with Jonesborough Public Safety. “They’re having a great time, we’ve already had several fish caught with just our first group. Several groups are going to be coming back. They’re wondering how long we’ll stay, we told them we’d stay until they ran us off.”

We’re told the event was so popular among residents, they’re already talking about doing it again next year.