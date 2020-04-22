Johnson City woman works to lift spirits while handing out orders at family’s restaurant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you place an order for pickup at the Cranberries restaurant in Johnson City, you might be surprised at who brings your food to your vehicle.

It may be Cleopatra, Tina Turner, or anyone in between.

Rachel Taylor offered to work at her family’s restaurant for free if they let her wear whatever she wants.

On Tuesday, she sported “Day of the Dead” attire as she handed out orders.

“What started out as kind of a joke, me having a flair for the dramatic, it was a good opportunity to make people smile, even for a couple of minutes, and forget their problems and issues going on right now,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she plans to keep wearing costumes while working at her family’s restaurant, hoping to brighten customers’ days.

She is also open to suggestions. If you have one, feel free to post it on the restaurant’s Facebook page.