JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has decided to do something during the COVID-19 pandemic that would brighten the days of those young and old.

Ronnie Danner told News Channel 11 that his wife, Patti, has been drawing characters from popular animations in chalk on the sidewalk on Willows Trace Drive in Johnson City.

“She has been taking requests from family/friends,” Danner wrote in an email. “So far, Baby Yoda, Stitch, Ms. Bunny, and today is Pascal.”