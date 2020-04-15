Johnson City teacher brings joy to area children one princess at a time

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic moved the princess business online, teacher still finds ways to send joy to children

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even princesses must remain at home, but that hasn’t stopped a Johnson City teacher from bringing happiness to children across the region.

A passion for working with children inspired Malinda West to step into the princess business six years ago. She’s taught at Ashley Academy for eight years, and for the past six years, her weekends have been filled with glass slippers and birthday parties.

“As a character, it’s a child’s role model,” she said. “Children really look up to these characters.

“We always want to make sure we show love and kindness and courage with the children.”

Her business grew to include over 30 characters – including traditional storybook characters and some original characters of her own creation.

Walking into a birthday party brought smiles and laughter every weekend, but it all halted about a month ago as health professionals increased calls for social distancing and self-isolation.

West found ways to move her business online, offering personalized birthday greetings and virtual visits for children in place of in-person visitations.

Whether it’s as Snow White, a unicorn, fairy or mermaid, West said she works through the characters to bring comfort to children during the pandemic.

“A lot of parents will reach out before the visit starts to share that the children have been upset or they’ve been discouraged because they’re unable to celebrate their birthday with their friends or they’re unable to go to school because they love going to school,” West said. “As a character, we take those things and we incorporate it in the visit and we’re able to relate it back to our story and include some type of positivity in the situation.”

Rapunzel, a princess locked in a tower, offers some experience for children, while other princesses might tell stories of courage or perseverance.

Additionally, West is bringing her characters alive every few weeks for free storytelling sessions broadcast on Facebook Live. The next session will be hosted by Cinderalla on April 23 at 11 a.m. on the Princess Parties by Malinda Facebook page.

More information including a list of the characters offered by West is available at princesspartiesbymalinda.com.