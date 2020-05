JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Rotary Club of Johnson City presented a $1,400 check to South Side School on Wednesday.

The money will be used to help feed kids who might otherwise miss out on meals due to schools being closed.

“We know we have families that need all kinds of items especially food,” said South Side Principal Kaytee Jones. “Food is essential right now.”

The rotary club held a fund drive after Jones gave a presentation at one of the club’s meetings.