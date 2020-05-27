Johnson City restaurant honoring class of 2020 with free meal, hanging photos on wall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City restaurant is honoring the class of 2020.

The Hungry Wolf is inviting graduating high school seniors to bring their senior photos with them to hang on a wall inside the restaurant.

The restaurant is also treating graduates to a free meal.

“We just wanted to honor them,” said Manager Brandy Spillane. “Their parents can bring them in, all they need to do is bring in a diploma, certificate of diploma, and their senior picture. Hang their senior picture on the wall, and they get dinner on us.”

The photos will remain on display through the summer.

The Hungry Wolf is located at 1436 Milligan Highway.