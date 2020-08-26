JCPD partners with Washington County, TN Animal Shelter to highlight animals up for adoption during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department marked National Dog Day by announcing its new partnership with the Washington County, TN Animal Shelter to help get the word out about animals in need of new homes.

According to a post from JCPD, the partnership comes during the pandemic, which has caused the shelter to operate on an appointment-only basis.

To assist in finding new homes for the animals at the shelter, JCPD will highlight different potential pets.

On Wednesday, JCPD highlighted Brutis, a 7-year-old boxer mix looking for a home.

