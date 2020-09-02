Help for Heroes: Johnson City church delivers care baskets to support healthcare workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City church has started a program to show appreciation for local healthcare workers.

Grace Fellowship Church is delivering more than 150 care baskets to local hospital break rooms.

The baskets include snacks, drinks, and other items such as drawings from children, messages, Bible verses, and thank you cards.

“We know that the health care community is under a lot of stress right now,” said Amanda Brown with Grace Fellowship. “They are just facing long days and we hope that these baskets just bring them a little bit of joy and they think ‘hey, someone is praying for me today.'”

Through its Encourage a Hero program, Grace Fellowship is mailing handwritten notes to healthcare workers to let them know they are appreciated. The church is also holding daily prayers for healthcare workers at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.