HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HARPER: 5-year-old surprised with birthday parade featuring three different volunteer fire departments

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Harper Lambert might not have gotten a birthday party surrounded by all her friends like so many other youngsters do, but what she did get might just have been a little more memorable.

Photo courtesy of Hillary Lambert

Three volunteer fire departments — Sulphur Springs, Gray, and Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Departments — paraded by Harper’s house Saturday to wish the 5-year-old a very happy birthday.

Watch the parade below.

Video courtesy of Hillary Lambert

From all of us at News Channel 11, happy birthday, Harper!

