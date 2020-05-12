Hands On! Discovery Center offers at-home programs to educate kids

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parents and kids can enjoy live videos from the Hands On! Discovery Center that focus on educational programs that can be done at home.

The Discovery Center has been posting a Facebook Live video every weekday at 1:30 p.m.

The videos lead kids in educational programs that focus on art and science.

The videos are also recorded and uploaded to the Discovery Center’s YouTube channel.

The programs are designed to supplement the lessons students are learning in school online, according to the center.

Hands On! is also offering two different “Discovery Kits” that allow kids to try other programs at home.

The two kits are:

The Discovery at Home Kits, which include topics like bubbles, the solar system, engineering and sculptures.

The Discovery Rental Kits, which can be rented for one week and include other subjects like density, magnets, fossils and more!

According to the Discovery Center, most of the kits are $10 and are available for pick-up.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.