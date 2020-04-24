Greeneville 11-year-old makes homemade soap to raise money for local humane society

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Want to get clean and help a worthwhile cause during the pandemic?

Masey McDonald is making homemade soap for humans to raise money for four-legged friends she holds close to her heart.

The Greeneville 11-year-old is doing her part, proving we are stronger together by donating the money to the local humane society.

“I just wanted to help them be able to have the toys and the supplies for the dogs without them having to go get it,” Masey said.

The soap coming in a variety of styles, including dog prints and emojis. You can purchase soap by contacting Masey at tbah126@gmail.com.

Masey has a goal to raise $300 for the animals.