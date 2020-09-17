Friendship Family of Dealerships holds flag ceremony in support of law enforcement, makes donation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local dealership took time Wednesday to show its support for law enforcement in the Tri-Cities region.

The Friendship Family of Dealerships held a flag ceremony in Bristol, Tennessee to honor law enforcement.

The business also provided law enforcement with lunch and a $2,500 donation to precincts for a total of $45,000 overall.

“We think the times are disruptive. It’s a turning point in our country, and we need to make sure we show the support to these ladies and gentlemen that protect us every day, every night. So we think it’s a very important thing to do,” said Friendship Automotive Enterprises President and CEO Mitch Walters.

Friendship say every one of its dealerships has a large American flag proudly displayed with the blue line flag supporting law enforcement flying below.