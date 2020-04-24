Friendship Automotive offering free oil changes to first-responders, health care workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friendship Automotive wants to show support for first-responders and health care professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic by offering them free oil changes.

The automotive group is extending the offer to law enforcement, paramedics, EMTs, physicians, nurses, and all health care professionals.

The offer continues through May 9.

The free oil changes are being offered at all of Friendship’s locations in Tennessee and North Carolina.

You can call Call 888-friend3 for further details.