Friendship Automotive offering free oil changes to first-responders, health care workers

Stronger Together

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friendship Automotive wants to show support for first-responders and health care professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic by offering them free oil changes.

The automotive group is extending the offer to law enforcement, paramedics, EMTs, physicians, nurses, and all health care professionals.

The offer continues through May 9.

The free oil changes are being offered at all of Friendship’s locations in Tennessee and North Carolina.

You can call Call 888-friend3 for further details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss