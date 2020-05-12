Tennessee National Guard to honor local nurses, medical professionals with flyover Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday marks International Nurses Day, and a special thank you to all medical professionals in Tennessee will come from overhead.

The Tennessee National Guard will conduct a flyover across the state of Tennessee Tuesday morning.

Here is the schedule for our area (times subject to change):

  • 11:38 a.m. — Johnson County Health Department
  • 11:43 a.m. — Carter County Health Department
  • 11:45 a.m. — Washington County (TN) Health Department
  • 11:50 a.m. — Greeneville Community Hospital East

The Tennessee National Guard will conduct the flyover with a KC-135 aircraft  from the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville.

