Fishing tournament promotes social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities company is encouraging people to get outside and social distance on the water.

ConnectScale creates Bluetooth scales and a accompanying fishing app. They are based in Northesast Tennessee.

The company has created a bass fishing tournament, called the Cabin Fever Open, which will run through the end of May.

ConnectScale CEO Ben Arnold told News Channel 11 they created the competition to give people a fun challenge while practicing social distancing.

“Outdoor recreation is important for mental health and being able to get outdoors,” Arnold said. “Fishing in itself is social distancing. Anglers don’t want to be on top of each other, you know, at the same spot, you sort of want that self-isolation while you’re out there fishing.”

You can find more information about the Cabin Fever Open on the ConnectScale website.