Feeding Southwest Virginia receives donation from Washington County, Va. Commissioner of Revenue’s Office

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – As the pandemic leaves more people hungry than ever, Feeding Southwest Virginia got a sizeable donation Tuesday to help those in need.

The food bank was presented with just over $2,100 in cash and all of the food donations collected by the Washington County Virginia Commissioner of Revenue’s Office. The people at the commissioner’s office have been collecting these goods all month long.

The drive is part of a competition with the Commissioners of Revenue Association in Virginia to see which county office across the state can raise the most in donations for Feeding America.

The drive officially ended on Friday. The office tripled their donations from last year and says it means a lot to be able to give back to those in need.