ETSU selling ‘Stronger Together’ shirts to help students, faculty affected by virus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU is now selling “Stronger Together” T-shirts to help fund the “Bucs Help Bucs” initiative.

According to a release from ETSU, the school’s athletics department unveiled the $20 shirt on Thursday.

“We are very excited to help play a part in the Bucs Help Bucs initiative by creating these Stronger Together shirts,” said ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter. “All of the proceeds will go towards helping our ETSU students, faculty and staff who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. We encourage those who can to purchase a shirt and hope to see everyone wearing them proudly throughout our region.”

The shirts are only available until May 14.

You can find the shirts in adult and youth sizes online by clicking here.

All of the proceeds from the shirts go directly to the Student/Staff Emergency Funds, Bucky’s Food Pantry, the ETSU Counseling Center and other programs to help the ETSU family.

To donate directly to the “Bucs Help Bucs” initiative, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.