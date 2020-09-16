ETSU Marching Bucs to begin Friday concert series on campus plaza this week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Marching Bucs will begin a new concert series open to the public starting Friday, September 18.

According to a release from ETSU, the Friday Concerts on the Plaza will take place every week at 3:30 p.m. at Borchuck Plaza outside of the Charles C. Sherrod Library.

The free Friday concerts will allow the Marching Bucs opportunities to play outdoors, since they will not be able to play on the field at William B. Green Stadium this season.

“One of the defining traits of the ETSU Marching Bucs is the family atmosphere that exists within the group,” said Dr. Joe Moore, director of athletic bands at ETSU. “Many of our students haven’t been around each other since mid-March, and many of our new students haven’t even met their fellow band members in person yet. And we’ve had many comments from people about how much they missed hearing the Marching Bucs practicing and performing on campus, including President (Brian) Noland. Music has been such a stabilizing factor during these trying times that we wanted our students to have the opportunity to rehearse together again, as well as share their passion for music with everyone they can, even though our marching band class is in an online situation for this fall.”

The release says that Moore reached out to band students on campus or close by to guage interest in voluntarily getting together in small groups to practice and perform.

The responses from students were overwhelmingly positive, leading to the start of the Friday Concerts on the Plaza series.

The Marching Bucs will be split into the Blue and Gold pep bands to alternate performances. The Majorettes and Color Guard will also perform.

The series continues through mid-November.

“We hope that people on campus will stop and listen, or those working in offices might be able to step outside and listen, as a way to brighten their Friday afternoons,” Moore said. “We plan to video and share on social media to reach more people and showcase the talent of our ETSU students, and to let people know that music is continuing to be made at ETSU.”

Members of the public and campus community are invited to attend so long as they are wearing masks and follow ETSU’s COVID-19 guidelines.