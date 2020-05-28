ETSU launches ‘Stronger Together’ online store featuring new ‘Freedom E’ clothing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University has launched an online store after the school received high demand for its “Stronger Together” t-shirt.

The store features new products that also feature the Freedom E logo that was displayed on the t-shirt.

According to ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, the shirt is still available, but fans can now find hoodies, dri-fit shirts, pullovers, sweatshirts and tumblers with the logo.

You can visit the online store by clicking here.

The store launched on Thursday and will remain open until June 9, so deliveries can be made before the 4th of July.

All of the proceeds will benefit the new “Bucs Help Bucs” initiative, which provides emergency funds to students and staff, helps stock Bucky’s Food Pantry and helps provide services to the ETSU Counseling Center.

The online store was launched with the help of BSN Sports.