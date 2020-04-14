ETSU Day Center Medical Clinic open, welcoming the homeless during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Day Center Medical Clinic said they are still welcoming the homeless, along with those who have been laid off and lost their medical coverage.



The director of the center told News Channel 11 that patients would often congregate at the center. However, with social distancing guidelines, that is no longer the case.

“A lot of them have not been coming in, I think a lot of them are staying in their camps, kind of staying away, which always worries me,” said Jennifer Whitehead, director of the center. “I’m like are they taking their medication, are they seeing their counselor, do they need to come in and talk to their case manager? So that has been kind of worrisome.”

The center is also in need of donations of homemade masks. Those wishing to donate can contact the center at 423-439-7379.