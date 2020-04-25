Elizabethton Police and Fire Departments surprise 6-year-old with birthday parade

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police and Fire Departments wouldn’t let Carter miss out on a birthday party because of the coronavirus, so they surprised the 6-year-old with a parade.

“Carter got to celebrate his 6th birthday by having the Elizabethton City police department and Elizabethton Fire department lead his parade! He had no idea they were leading the way Until they arrived so he was very surprised!” Carter’s mom Kayley Pancake wrote to News Channel 11 in an email.

“I wanted to share with everyone so they could smile too!” She added. “We all need a little bit of joy in the world right now.”