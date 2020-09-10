Elizabethton gym to host Sept. 11 memorial stair climb

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A gym in Elizabethton plans to host a workout commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Workout Anytime, located at 619 W. Elk Ave, will host a 9/11 memorial stair climb this Friday.

The public is invited to use the gym’s stair climber machines to complete 110 flights of stairs, the same amount first responders were faced with inside the World Trade Center towers.

The gym says first responders are also invited to wear their gear during the climb.

According to the gym, the stair climber machines will be separated by six feet to maintain social distancing and each machine will be sanitized after each use.

Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists crashed two hijacked passenger jets into the World Trade Center towers in New York City and a third into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania.