Elizabethton first responders help make 100th birthday one to remember

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- While friends and family could not take part in a typical birthday celebration for a local woman during this pandemic, the entire community in Elizabethton were still able to make it one to remember.

Ms. Frances “Gussie” Gonzales, turned 100 on Monday.

Friends and family surprised her by decorating cars and lining the sidewalk to sing “Happy Birthday” to Ms. Gonzales.

We’re told Elizabethton Fire and Police Departments also participated in the surprise celebration.

