East Coast Wings and Grill teams with Campbell’s Soup to raise money for Second Harvest

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Coast Wings and Grill will team up with Campbell’s Soup Company in an effort to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Two franchises in the Tri-Cities region will dish out hot bowls of soup for a limited time, donating 100% of the soup sales to the regional food bank.

News Channel 11 spoke with East Coast Wings and Grill of Johnson City owner Bob Feathers, who said that both the Johnson City and Kingsport locations will match the soup sales to double the funds to help those in need this holiday season.

“We’re going to match dollar for dollar every bowl of soup we sell,” Feathers said. “We’re going to contribute that five dollars cash to match what [customers] just spent.”

Those who wish to contribute can order soup to-go or dine-in beginning Dec. 8.

Last year, East Coast Wings and Grill locations nationwide raised more than $7,000 for community food banks.