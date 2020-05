KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Dobyns-Bennett Band didn’t let the coronavirus and social distancing stop them from putting on a show.

Instead of an in-person performance, they held a virtual concert to share with the community.

The band performed Brian Balmages’ “Within The Castle Walls.”

Each student’s part was recorded individually and then mixed together.

You can watch the full performance on the Kingsport City Schools website.