Congrats, Class of 2020: Sullivan East High School graduates walk the stage

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just when schools are about to launch the fall semester, some high school graduates finally get the chance to walk the stage.

The Sullivan East High School Class of 2020 flipped their tassels two months later than usual, but Principal Andy Hare told News Channel 11 that Friday night’s ceremony provided closure to students who already missed so much due to the pandemic.

“The one thing about [the graduation ceremony] is during this time of uncertainty, we can’t make plans; we can’t look forward,” Andy Hare said. “Everything is changing so fast. It’s nice that we were about to make a plan and see it through and give us a little bit of normalcy.”

Families and friends sat in the football stadium bleachers as students walked the stage after receiving their diplomas.

Upon entry, masks were required, and the school took temperatures of all those who attended.

Sullivan Central High School graduates were scheduled to graduate two hours later at their own football stadium; however, severe weather warnings caused administration to evacuate the stadium 30 minutes before the students were supposed to file out onto the field.

Eventually, families and friends were moved indoors at Sullivan Central High School, and the graduation was delayed.