Community members celebrate Easter holiday and healthcare workers during ‘Easter park & worship’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This Easter Sunday community members celebrated more than just the holiday. With the COVID-19 pandemic exhausting healthcare workers battling the virus on the frontlines, people from across the Tri-Cities came together to honor both the Easter holiday and essential personnel.

Sunday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. community members gathered in Ballad parking lots across the region and tuned their radios to 88.3 for an afternoon of worship together, while still respecting CDC distance guidelines.

During the service, people took to honking their horns and flashing their lights in honor of those working on the front lines during this pandemic.

“It is amazing and the community response has been overwhelming. We are so grateful that they are taking the time to say they are noticing what we are doing and how hard we are working. It really is an honor to be able to serve them in our community,” said ICU Shift Leader, Tiffany Hodge.

This Easter park and worship took place at 18 area Ballad hospitals.