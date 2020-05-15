Class of 2020 students parade by their former elementary schools

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It has become popular in recent years for graduating high school seniors to don their caps and gowns and visit their former elementary schools.

Although this routine has been jeopardized by social distancing guidelines, one local school system took action to keep it alive.

Instead of walking the halls, members of the class of 2020 in Johnson City paraded by their former elementary schools on Friday where they were met with cheers and congratulations from teachers and staff.

“It’s kind of, like, nostalgic in a way because this was my favorite place ever and it’s where I met most of my friends and everything,” said high school senior Taylor Thompson outside of Town Acres Elementary School.

“It just reminds me of all the nice, little, fun times that I’ve had here,” said senior Ian Rodifer. “Playing on the playground and learning in all the classes. I can remember all my teachers, playing in the gym. It’s just really nostalgic, I like the feeling.”

“We get to have this just one little thing since everything has just been cancelled, cancelled, and cancelled because, due to the pandemic right now,” Rodifer said. “It’s just really nice to have at least something.”

Each elementary school in Johnson City held a drive-by celebration Friday.