City of Bristol, TN to distribute free face masks Saturday at municipal building

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee will continue to give out free, reusable face masks for the community on Saturday, May 16.

According to a release from the city, the masks will be distributed in the parking lot of the Bristol, Tennessee Municipal Building on Anderson Street.

The masks will be given out from 9 a.m. until noon.

Anyone hoping to get a mask must remain in their vehicle and drive around to the distribution site.

You must be present in order to receive a mask, according to the release.

The masks are among the 300,000 being distributed across the state as part of Governor Bill Lee’s Unified-Command’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

