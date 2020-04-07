Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department offers to partake in children’s birthday parades

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that it wants to help spread smiles by joining in on the birthday parade fun for youngsters.

The department’s fire crew knew that many children missed out on birthday parties throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to social distancing standards, and they felt this would be a way to make up for it.

News Channel 11 spoke to Paul Cappello, the department’s safety and training officer, who said they felt for the children who are out of school and cooped up in the house — especially those who had to cancel special birthday plans due to the pandemic.

“Children like to play outside and go to school,” Cappello said. “Now, they’re locked in their houses and not able to have birthday parties.

“So, Chief Terry Armstrong and the assistant chief Ben Coup decided this would be something children enjoy because every child likes fire trucks.”

According to Cappello, the volunteer fire department already had 10 birthday bookings within the first several hours of reaching out to the community.

“We’ve just started, and we already have 10 appointments for the next couple of weeks,” Cappello said. “We are just going to play this by ear.”

The department extended this offer out to children missing out on birthday parties within Hawkins County, and they will continue to join in on the drive-by parades until further notice.

Have you seen or experienced good deeds throughout the COVID-19 pandemic? Your News Channel 11 team wants to know! Reach out to us by E-mailing us at strongertogether@wjhl.com.