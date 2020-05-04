‘Caravan of Love’ shows appreciation for those on the front lines of the pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A parade of vehicles made its way through Johnson City and Gray on Monday in a show of support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Caravan of Love” included more than a dozen decorated vehicles.

The group of people who organized the convoy wanted to show appreciation and love for essential workers, patients, and anyone else they saw along with way.

The same group held another convoy last week, visiting police departments, fire stations, and long-term healthcare facilities in Bristol.