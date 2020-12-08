Buchanan Co. PSA awarded utilities relief program funds to help residents with past due accounts

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2011 file photo, medical bills and other records are spread out on the kitchen table of a patient in Salem, Va. According to a 2018 national survey released on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, just over 14 percent of people said they belonged to a family struggling with medical bills. That’s a big drop from nearly 20 percent in 2011 but only slightly less than the proportion who reported the problem in 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Don Petersen, File)

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Public Service Authority has been awarded funds to help county residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their past due accounts.

According to a notice from Buchanan County PSA, the Municipal Utilities Relief Programs money was awarded from the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Residents whose accounts now have past due status can receive aid if their ability to pay utility bills was impacted by the virus from March 1 until December 31.

Buchanan County PSA is accepting applications by appointment only at the Deel Office, located at 1023 Old Benns Branch Road in Oakwood.

Individual residents and businesses affected by the pandemic and past due on their accounts may apply.

The notice says a Customer Intake Form as well as certain criteria must be met in order to qualify for relief.

The program begins on December 14, 2020 and runs through January 22, 2021 or until the funds are used up.

To make an appointment, call 276-935-5827.