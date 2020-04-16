Bristol, Va. animal shelter to host drive-thru pet food pantry for those in need

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia animal shelter wants to help pet-owners who may be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelter will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, during which both cat and dog food will be given away.

The event is open to pet-owners from both Tennessee and Virginia who are experiencing a hardship providing food for their pet or pets. No proof of residency or need is required. The pet food will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The drive-thru pantry will take place Thursday, April 16 beginning at 12 p.m. at Bristol Animal Care and Control, 2215 Shakesville Rd., Bristol, Virginia. It will continue until supplies are depleted.

The animal shelter says those wishing to donate pet food may do so at 10 a.m. Thursday.