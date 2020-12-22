Bristol, Tennessee Firefighters Association collecting toy donations

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — First responders continue to collect toy donations and winter necessities from community members in an effort to provide for those who need it most this holiday season.

On Saturday, the Bristol, Tennessee Firefighters Association hosted its first-ever toy drive, “Bristol’s Christmas for Kids,” handing out toys, winter clothing, shoes, groceries and gift cards to families.

Fundraiser committee member David Peter told News Channel 11 the event aimed to showcase the meaning of the season.

“To see the look on these kids’ faces when Santa is able to open the bag, and they’re able to get their clothes and toys — even the mom and dad…when you can present them that Christmas dinner that they might not have had any other way…it’s awesome,” Peter said.

Ten businesses donated to make Saturday’s event possible.

For those interested in donating to further the cause, email the fundraising committee at 3227fundraising@gmail.com.