BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee kicked off its 6th annual Spread the Glove campaign on Monday.

Cold weather items, such as gloves, scarves, and hats, are tied to trees and lamp posts in downtown for anyone who may need them as temperatures drop.

Each item has a tag that reads, “I am not lost. Please take this to keep warm!”

More than 3,300 items have been donated since the campaign first began.