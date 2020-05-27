BrightRidge invests additional $50,000 in local RegionAHEAD fund for small businesses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge announced on Wednesday that the company is investing another $50,000 to the local RegionAHEAD fund.

According to a release, the BrightRidge Board of Directors voted unanimously to invest the funds on Tuesday night.

The RegionAHEAD fund is a local venture created by area businesses and Chamber of Commerce leaders to assist small businesses in the area as the economy reopens following COVID-19 closures.

PREVIOUS: Local leaders & organizations launch Region AHEAD Local Business Recovery Fund

The release says BrightRidge is also challenging other electric providers in the area, both public and private, to match the investment.

“Our Board strongly endorses the efforts of RegionAhead, which has already distributed $98,650 to small business in Tennessee and Virginia,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said. “Working together, we are seeing businesses reopen and begin to get back on their feet. The RegionAhead effort can hopefully make the transition to recovery just a little bit easier.”

This second investment from the company brings BrightRidge’s total amount donated to the fund to $100,000.

PREVIOUS: BrightRidge donates $50,000 to Regional AHEAD

“Our Board was very clear in that they would like to see other regional electric utilities, both public and private, step up to the plate and match this donation from the BrightRidge economic development fund,” Dykes said. “Every dollar really matters to these companies which are doing everything they can to continue serving their customers.”

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.